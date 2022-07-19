Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prawma Khan becomes ACCA BD Country Manager

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Prawma Khan

Prawma Khan

Prawma Khan has started her journey as Country Manager for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Bangladesh from 1 July 2022, said an official press release.
Prawma completed her ACCA from Kaplan Financial UK. Prior to that, she studied finance at the University of Dhaka.
Prawma served as Head of Education and acting Head of Member Affairs of ACCA Bangladesh before her new responsibility. It is the first time an FCCA member has taken the role of Country Manager for ACCA Bangladesh.
Before joining ACCA in 2014, she worked in the accounting & finance department of various local and multinational companies. She also worked as a part-time teacher at IUB and London School of Business and Management. Prawma Khan said she wants to take ACCA Bangladesh further by fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted with her.
Pulkit Abrol, Director of ACCA Asia Pacific, said ''In 2010, we established our first office in Bangladesh and after 12 years, it's inspiring to see how much the country has developed as well as its commendable achievements over the past decade in financial literacy, financial inclusion, digitization and public sector reforms.
"As the world's leading body for professional accountants, ACCA remains committed to building a community of professionals globally; who are competent in promoting stability, sustainability and leveraging technology for business and economic growth across the world.''
Abrol added, ''We understand the pivotal role that ACCA professionals play in this regard and as such, we have focused on the nation's talent-building initiatives though developing an ecosystem of approved learning partners and employers and career support to our members and future members in the past years through Prawma's leadership. With that, I am excited to welcome Prawma to her new role as the Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh. Her experience, local and international exposure is well suited to support this agenda and support our community in Bangladesh.''


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop
Banking Events
Union Bank holds half yearly business conference
Unrealistic energy policies to fuel inflation: S Arabia
Jewellers reduce gold prices
Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears
Inflation in New Zealand hits 32-year high
LG Electronics expands distribution network across Bangladesh


Latest News
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
NSU launches student-led research journal
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft