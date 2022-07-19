

Uniper draws on credit line as rescue talks drag on

Uniper "drew down 2 billion euros ($2 billion) under its existing credit facility" from public lender KfW, granted at the turn of the year when tensions with Russia had already begun to drive up the price for natural gas, the group said in a statement.

The step was taken "in reaction to continuing supply disruptions of Russian gas", Uniper said, adding that the facility had been used "in full".

Russian moves to curtail supplies to Germany have forced Uniper to turn to the more expensive spot market for gas to supply its customers, leaving the company with significant financial burdens.

One of the biggest importers of Russian gas, Uniper is a key part of Germany's energy infrastructure and its biggest gas storage operator.

The Duesseldorf-based group "cannot endure for long" under the current circumstances, CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in early July, with Uniper haemorrhaging tens of millions of euros a day.

The group has entered into bailout talks with the German government. These have drawn in its Finnish parent, Fortum, which is majority owned by the government in Helsinki.

The Finnish minister responsible for the Uniper dossier, Tytti Tuppurainen, travelled to Berlin last week for talks.

Options on the table include the German government taking a stake in Uniper. Fortum is proposing that the group be restructured to bring together its system-critical services in a "supply company under the ownership of the German government".

Fortum's operation of a Swedish nuclear plant and interests in Russian coal projects have caused consternation among politicians in Berlin, in particular the Green party, according to local media.

Any bailout would have to ensure that German taxpayers' money is not "misused", senior Green MP Anton Hofreiter told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

A decision on the rescue package was expected before the end of the month, a German economy ministry spokesperson said last week. AFP

FRANKFURT, July 18: Struggling German energy giant Uniper said Monday it had used up a public credit facility, with the group seeking a government bailout as a Russian gas squeeze puts it under huge pressure.Uniper "drew down 2 billion euros ($2 billion) under its existing credit facility" from public lender KfW, granted at the turn of the year when tensions with Russia had already begun to drive up the price for natural gas, the group said in a statement.The step was taken "in reaction to continuing supply disruptions of Russian gas", Uniper said, adding that the facility had been used "in full".Russian moves to curtail supplies to Germany have forced Uniper to turn to the more expensive spot market for gas to supply its customers, leaving the company with significant financial burdens.One of the biggest importers of Russian gas, Uniper is a key part of Germany's energy infrastructure and its biggest gas storage operator.The Duesseldorf-based group "cannot endure for long" under the current circumstances, CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in early July, with Uniper haemorrhaging tens of millions of euros a day.The group has entered into bailout talks with the German government. These have drawn in its Finnish parent, Fortum, which is majority owned by the government in Helsinki.The Finnish minister responsible for the Uniper dossier, Tytti Tuppurainen, travelled to Berlin last week for talks.Options on the table include the German government taking a stake in Uniper. Fortum is proposing that the group be restructured to bring together its system-critical services in a "supply company under the ownership of the German government".Fortum's operation of a Swedish nuclear plant and interests in Russian coal projects have caused consternation among politicians in Berlin, in particular the Green party, according to local media.Any bailout would have to ensure that German taxpayers' money is not "misused", senior Green MP Anton Hofreiter told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.A decision on the rescue package was expected before the end of the month, a German economy ministry spokesperson said last week. AFP