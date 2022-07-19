Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Netherlands fines cryptocurrency exchange Binance 3m euros

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Netherlands fines cryptocurrency exchange Binance 3m euros

Netherlands fines cryptocurrency exchange Binance 3m euros

THE HAGUE, July 18: The Dutch central bank said on Monday it had fined Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, more than three million euros for breaking Dutch law on registering its activities.
"On April 25, the Dutch central bank imposed an administrative fine of 3,325,000 euros ($3,376,000) on Binance Holdings Ltd," the DNB said.
"The fine was imposed because Binance offered crypto services in the Netherlands without registering them with the DNB as is legally required," it said.
Binance has since lodged a request to be registered and appealed against the fine, the DNB said.
Companies that offer cryptocurrency services in the Netherlands are obliged to register their activities under a law designed to prevent money laundering and financing terrorism.
"If there wasn't this obligation to register, it would be more difficult to control the risk of criminal financial movements," the bank said.
It described Binance's "infringements" of the law as "very serious".
In May, Binance obtained approval from the French financial markets authority AMF to operate in France.
This is a European first for the company. The British authorities said last year its activities could not be supervised correctly and posed a risk to consumers.
Binance is the biggest exchange in the cryptocurrency market. It boasted $32 trillion in transactions last year and 120 million customers.
Cryptocurrencies operate in a largely unregulated corner of the economy and the value of the major ones tends to fluctuate wildly.
After a boom during the Covid-19 pandemic, their value has plummeted in recent months. As much as two-thirds of the market value of the sector has been wiped out.
Enthusiasts regard cryptocurrencies and the technology around them as the foundation of a decentralised alternative to the mainstream banking system and argue against any regulation.
But national authorities are increasingly leaning towards stiffer rules and consumer protection, as crypto firms push into the mainstream with high-profile TV advertising and celebrity endorsements.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop
Banking Events
Union Bank holds half yearly business conference
Unrealistic energy policies to fuel inflation: S Arabia
Jewellers reduce gold prices
Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears
Inflation in New Zealand hits 32-year high
LG Electronics expands distribution network across Bangladesh


Latest News
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
NSU launches student-led research journal
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft