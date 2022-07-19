Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ANZ announces major banking takeover

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

MELBOURNE, July 18: Australian banking giant ANZ announced Monday a Aus$4.9 billion (US$3.3 billion) deal to swallow regional lender Suncorp Bank -- one of the biggest takeovers in the sector for more than a decade.
The takeover of the Queensland-based lender would push ANZ up one spot to make it the nation's third-largest mortgage provider.
But critics warned the deal  -- reportedly the largest in Australian banking since 2008 -- would cut competition and concentrate the power of Australia's big four banks, if regulators allow it to go ahead.
ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott described it as a "cornerstone investment" and a show of confidence in Queensland.
"We know there will rightly be questions from government and regulators about the competition aspects of this transaction," Elliott said in a statement.
"As the smallest of the major banks, we believe a stronger ANZ will be able to compete more effectively in Queensland offering better outcomes for customers," he added.
Rival Queensland lender Heritage Bank's chief executive Peter Lock warned that the takeover of Suncorp Bank would "simply increase the power of the major banks in Australia".
ANZ said it planned to raise Aus$3.5 billion to pay for the deal by offering extra stock to existing shareholders. The balance would be financed with existing capital.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop
Banking Events
Union Bank holds half yearly business conference
Unrealistic energy policies to fuel inflation: S Arabia
Jewellers reduce gold prices
Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears
Inflation in New Zealand hits 32-year high
LG Electronics expands distribution network across Bangladesh


Latest News
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
NSU launches student-led research journal
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft