Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:10 AM
Lucrative summer offers from Minister on AC purchase

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Business Desk

Even though the rainy season has come, people of the whole country including the residents of the capital are burning in this blazing hot weather.
For the intense heat, demand for ACs increases in summer as well. Despite the increase in demand and sales, Minister AC is offering an attractive discount, says a press release.
Currently, Minister AC is running a 17 percent discount on cash purchases. Also, customers get the opportunity to buy AC with a 0% down payment and easy installments. Minister Group has made a special opportunity for customers to buy high-quality AC at affordable prices. Minister's products are given free home delivery with many more benefits.
In addition, the 'exchange' offer is running on Minister's AC. Where the customer can replace the old AC and buy a new AC with a 30% discount. Besides, Minister's AC has energy-efficient inverter technology and a 12-year compressor guarantee from the Japanese brand Panasonic.
By purchasing any products of the Minister through the Eid Salami offer customers can get a guaranteed gift on the product with a chance to win a maximum of BDT 11 lakh in gift voucher. This offer is running online as well as in showrooms.
Regarding the offer, Sohel Kibria, Head of Brand and Communications of the Minister Group, said, "Recently, the temperature of the entire country, including Dhaka, is on the rise. The heat cannot be avoided even in the fan air. At this time everyone is getting interested in using AC. That's why the AC market has increased now. And at this time we want everyone to be able to use AC. For that, we have given a 17 percent discount on cash purchases Minister AC. At the same time, customers are getting 0% down payment and easy installments to buy AC and 30% discount on 'exchange' offer."
Now one can buy household necessities through cash on delivery and online payment with easy installments while sitting at home. To learn more visit https://ministerbd.net  now or call 09606700700. This facility can also be availed from any showroom in the country.


