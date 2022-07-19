Tap offers best mobile recharge deal for GP subscribers

A leading Mobile Financial Service (MFS) of the country, Trust Axiata Pay (tap) is offering 60 tk. cashback on the purchase of GP bundles using their app.

Under the campaign of tap, this offer has started on 13th July and will be available till 26th July, says a press release.

On 150 minutes bundle at 99 tk. for 7 days, cashback amount is 15 tk. On 1.15 Poisha/Sec call rate bundle for 30 days at 109 tk., cashback is 16 tk. On 3 GB at 114 tk. of 7-day validity, customers will get a 17 tk. cashback. And, there is 22 tk. cashback on 220 minutes bundle of for 21 days at 147 tk.

On the other hand, the customers will get a 27 tk. cashback on 15 GB bundle at 179 tk. of 7-day validity. 320 minutes and 512 MB bundle at 207 tk. for 30 days comes with a 31 tk. cashback. Cashback of 34 tk. is available on 4 GB bundle for 30 days at 259 tk. Daily 1GB pack at 399 Taka for 30 days at 399 tk. offers a 60 tk. cashback.

Tap customers can enjoy this offer using TAP app or USSD code. Moreover, users can avail the cashback offers by recharging bundle in their own or others' GP number. When it comes to recharging bundles in others' GP number, the customer to recharge the bundle will receive the cashback. To know more about the offer customers can contact tap customer care number- 16733.















