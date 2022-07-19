GP revenue grows by 5.2pc to Tk 74.2b in H1’22

Grameenphone Ltd (GP) reported total revenues of BDT 74.2 billion (7,421.8 crore) for first six months of 2022, registering a growth of 5.2% from the same period last year.

In the second quarter, the Company acquired 0.9 million (mn) new subscribers, reaching 84.6 mn total subscribers at the end of the first half. 54.6% of GP's total subscribers, or 46.2 mn, are using internet services, growing by 5.7% from the same period last year, says a press release.

"The second quarter of 2022 was a challenging period for Bangladesh, as the northern regions were hit by the highest rainfall in over a century, leading to devastating floods impacting the livelihoods of millions of people.

"In partnership with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), we supported impacted communities by activating medical camps offering free consultancy and medication, while also working together to provide relief packs for affected families.

"The impact from the pandemic remained steady during the quarter with low number of COVID-19 cases, leading to continued economic recovery." said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd.

"We continued to prioritize expanding our network and spectrum rollout, reaching over 18.4K 4G sites within the first half of 2022. Driven by enhanced network experience and innovative products, our subscribers grew by 3.2% YoY to 84.6 mn while 4G users grew by 32.7% from last year, reaching 31.5 mn.

" Grameenphone has been continuously focusing on innovation, network modernization and implementation of up-to-date technology and acquired the maximum allowable spectrum to improve service quality further. With this investment, we will be much better positioned to strengthen the quality of service, contribute to Bangladesh's digitalization and meet the growing needs for high-speed internet in urban and rural areas."

"Topline improvement continued as we wrap up the first half of 2022 supported by growth in revenue and EBITDA. Total revenues registered a growth of 5.2%, reaching BDT 74.2 billion (7,421.8 crore) for the first six months. In the first half, subscription and traffic revenues grew by 5.6% from last year.

The data segment continued as key driver behind our performance, with a 5.7% growth in data users and 52.9% growth in data usage. Contribution from bundles grew by ~100% from last year." said Jens Becker, CFO of GP Ltd.

"In the first half, EBITDA grew by 3.0% YoY driven by topline growth, with a 61.1% EBTIDA margin. Net Profit After Tax improved to BDT 17.3 bn (1,730.5 crore), with a margin of 23.3%. We are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have recommended an interim dividend of BDT 12.50 per share for our honorable shareholders at the board meeting held on 17 July 2021."

During the second quarter of 2022, GP invested BDT 5.6 bn (560.2 crore) for network coverage and expansion. At the end of the quarter, GP's total number of sites stood at 19,439. The company has paid BDT 54.3 bn (5,430 crore) equaling 73.1% of its total revenues, to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, 4G license and spectrum assignment during the first half of 2022.







