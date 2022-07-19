Video
Business Events

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Business Events

Business Events

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami (right) meets Bangladesh Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan at the Railway Ministry in Dhaka on Monday. They discussed about the progress of the Indian funded railway projects in Bangladesh with proposals to introduce more railway services between the two countries.






Business Events

Business Events

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Board of Directors led by its President Rizwan Rahman (6th from left) had a courtesy call on with the newly appointed Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder (7th from left) at the Central Bank on Monday. Deputy Governors of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Sayedur Rahman and Abu Farah Md. Nasser were also present during the meeting.


