Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:09 AM
Stocks plunge, DSEX dips to 2-month lows

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Business Correspondent

Stocks plunged on Monday extending the falling streak to fifth consecutive trading day as the directionless dominant small investors continued to sell out their shares fearing further loss.
The investors were upset as the government announced countrywide routine power load shedding keeping diesel-run power plants shut, to reduce power generation costs, which may affect the struggling market further.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE plunged by 87.40 points or 1.38 per cent to 6,217, lowest in almost two months since May 25, 2022. The index lost over 150 points in the past five straight sessions. The DS30 Index also lost 31.73 points to 2,236 the DSES Index dropped 16.61 points to 1,359 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, remained low and amounted to Tk 5.15 billion, down 13 per cent from  the previous day's tally of Tk 5.93 billion. Out of 382 issues traded, 358 declined, 12 advanced and 12 unchanged.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 248 points to settle at 18,275 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 149 points to close at 10,950.
Of the issues traded, 269 declined, 16 advanced and 12 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 6.05 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 136 million.


