Number of LEED-certified RMG green factories jumps to 165

Bangladesh's green factory revolution reached a new height with a landmark of 50 Platinum and 101 LEED Gold factories, besides some other special categories.

It has been certified by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), reports rmg Bangladesh website on Monday.

In the newest addition, Habitus Fashion Ltd. of Fortis Group located in Gozariapara, Dhaka achieved LEED Platinum Certification by earning 91 Points. While Faiza Industries Ltd. of Florence Group located in Gazipur achieved Gold Certification by earning 64 Points.

Habitus Fashion Ltd. achieved LEED green certification by implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions to achieve high performance in location and transportation, sustainable site development, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality and innovation.

Green building in Bangladesh's perspective has touched an unparalleled height as the country has the highest number of 165 LEED green garment factories. It includes 50 platinum-rated, 101 gold-rated, 10 silver-rated and 4 LEED Certified.

LEED Certified Green buildings are becoming a norm in Bangladesh as many builders are opting to construct energy-efficient, low-maintenance buildings. This concept unexceptionally complements modern architectural designs by allowing ample energy savings and adequate natural light.

In addition, it is high time that Bangladesh may implements this concept in its construction industry, the report said.

