Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:09 AM
Income tax returns made mandatory to get 40 types of services

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The government has made it mandatory to show proof of income tax returns to get 40 types of services, said the new income tax guidelines for the fiscal year 2022-23.
An income tax return is a means of presenting a taxpayer's annual income, expenditure and wealth information to the income tax authorities in a prescribed form.
According to the Income Tax Act, the income tax return has to be filed in the prescribed form of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
"If the annual income of an individual-taxpayer is more than Tk3 lakh, if the income of a person of the third gender, women and 65 years and above is more than Tk3.5 lakh, if the income of a gazetted war casualty freedom fighter taxpayer is more than Tk4.75 lakh and if the income of the disabled taxpayer is more than Tk4.5 lakh, it is mandatory to submit his return," said in the guidelines.
Apart from this, there are many other reasons that make it mandatory for a person to file a return. It is not only necessary to submit returns from the current financial year, but to get various government services, proof of return submission is also required.    UNB


