People line up at a Covid-19 testing centre in the city of Nantes

US, UK lawmakers urge Biden to press Sisi on Egypt rights abuses

Why is Sri Lanka in crisis?

High density mango farming method becomes boon for many Rajshahi people

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Secretary of Agriculture Ministry Md Sayedul Islam handing over 'Agriculture Machinery Talent Hunt and Development Award 2022' to a winner of the competition implemented by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]