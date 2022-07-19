Video
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:09 AM
46 fresh Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Rangpur division

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

RANGPUR, July 18: Forty-six fresh Covid-19 cases, highest number in a day in recent months, were diagnosed after testing 238 new samples at the positivity rate of 19.33 percent in Rangpur division on Sunday.
Health officials said increasing numbers of new Covid-19 cases have been reported almost everyday since last June 22 as the third wave of the pandemic continues in the division.   
The 46 new Covid-19 patients include 12 from Rangpur, 20 from Nilphamari, eight from Dinajpur, two each from Lalmonirhat and Kurigram and one each from Panchagarh and Gaibandha districts.    
"With the diagnosis of the 46 fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,561 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam said.  
The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 62,836 as 30 more patients healed in the division during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today.  
The number of casualties remained steady at 1,285 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, more 6,671 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Sunday raising the number of inoculated vaccines to two crore 98 lakh 74 thousand and 246 doses in the division.
"Among the total administered Covid-19 jabs, 1,35,59,684 doses were inoculated as the first doses, 1,29,31,823 as the second doses and 33,82,739 as the booster doses," Dr. Islam added.   
He called upon everyone to sincerely abide by the health directives to remain safe as the number of Covid-19 cases continues rising to deteriorate the pandemic situation daily in the division.      -BSS


