IPCC prediction comes true as many parts of BD facing extreme heat

The Phulbari upazila of Northern Kurigram is being hit by drought and people are facing an acute water crisis as all the water bodies have been dried up due to lack of rains since last one month.

Such a situation is disastrous especially for the marginal farmers as their Aman seedbeds have been totally dried up and turned into barren land like in the desert.

Amid this situation these poor marginal farmers cannot supply water by using shallow machines like other affluent farmers.

Surprisingly, the same area had extreme precipitation and its rivers were flooded by the upstream flows only one month ago but now there is no sign of rains even in the full Aman season.

Likeways, thousands of farmers from Barisal district, southern part of Bangladesh, also have been waiting to prepare their Aman seedbeds but have failed due to lack of rains.

According to the Rajshahi Meteorological Office, on Sunday, the mercury in the thermometer recorded 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded was 28.0 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, on April 15, the previous temperature

record was broken in Rajshahi ( such a situation happened after eight years), at 3:00 am on the same day, the maximum temperature of Rajshahi was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Besides, the highest temperature recorded in Rajshahi was 41. 2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2015.

When asked, Gausuzzaman, Senior Observer of Rajshahi Weather Office, said that the amount of rainfall in Rajshahi has decreased a lot compared to the previous years.

"This is happening due to climate change impact and humans are responsible for such a situation. For instance, the people are cutting more trees instead of planting less," he said.

However, he also encountered the siltation of the rivers which has impeded navigability of the river which is needed badly to ensure the normal flow.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Yeasin Ali, a farmer, 52 years old, in Naltona upazila ( sub district), Garjanbunia village, ( sadar upazila), in coastal Barguna district, said that he has been waiting for rains since last 20 days.

"I am very worried about the weather, already many of our fellow farmers have lost 30 to 40 percent of their seedbed due to extreme heat and lack of water," he said.

However, now if we look at various parts of the European continent, we observe, thousands of firefighters are continuing to battle wildfires in Portugal, Spain and France as a heat-wave is sweeping the region.

A heat wave is a usual phenomenon but now its frequency has become more frequent, more intense, and lasts longer.

Seeing this situation of this summer's temperature records, drought and forest fires, the climate experts claimed that human -induced climate change is responsible for this condition.

The French weather service has forecast temperatures of up to 41 degrees in parts of the country's south on Sunday and new heat records are predicted for Monday.

Late on Saturday the country placed 22 more regional departments mostly along its Atlantic coast on high orange alert.

Witnessing such a situation many climate experts referring to recently released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC ) report titled Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerabilities," said that such a situation is a clear manifestation of erratic pattern of weather, and the reason behind is climate change.

The report suggests that Bangladesh is among the places that will experience intolerable heat and humidity and is likely to fail to implement various adaptive measures to the adverse impact of climate change due to such extreme weather conditions.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Md Arfanuzzaman, one of the lead authors of the IPCC report said, "The impact of climate change in Bangladesh will be more severe in the coming years. From now on we have to take various positive measures. One is individually and another is collectively," he said.

"Collective measure is limiting the temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius and individually planting more trees, protecting water bodies and more sustainable acts," he added.

Referring to the current situation with regards to extreme heat due to the negative impact of climate change, he said that the IPCC report has predicted such a situation and now it has come into reality.

However, the report suggests that 3.5 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate impacts and half the world's population suffers severe water shortages at some point each year.

The report also reveals that one in three people are exposed to deadly heat stress and this is projected to increase to 50 percent to 75 percent by the end of the century.

Talking about Bangladesh's perspective he noted that as a result of climate change and increasing demand for water, about 25 percent of people in Bangladesh will live with water scarcity by 2050."

Echoing IPCC suggestions, he also noted that using the indigenous knowledge some other adaptation measures to mitigate climate impact to protect the ecology, biodiversity preservation and restoration and safeguarding the lands should be taken in consideration, such as cities should restore wetlands to protect against flooding, engage in greening the world's fast-growing cities to cool them and using trees to shade crops and livestock.

Pavel Partha, a biodiversity expert, said that rising temperatures are increasing and such temperatures will keep increasing unless governments around the world make steep cuts to carbon emissions.

"If global heating continues in this manner, then the whole system would collapse. Already we have seen such cruel reality, such as our farmers failing to prepare their Aman seedbeds due to lack of rain water. I mean it is a clear threat to our food production," he said.

However, besides some environment- friendly sustainable activities are also being taken as climate solutions from all around the world, including recycle aquaculture's waste into fuel in Norway, solar tiles to equip schools in Kenya with green energy, Spain fighting inflation with free trains and discount on public transport, the first electric bus made in Chile, cities in California banning new gas stations, algae-filled panel generating energy while cleaning the air in Mexico, long-term energy storage for reliable and sustainable energy systems, coal-powered stations being replaced with giant batteries in Hawaii and drones planting 1 billion trees around the globe.