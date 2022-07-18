Video
Bottled Soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less per litre

The price effective from today

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300
Business Correspondent

The government on Sunday reduced the retail price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 14 to Tk185 per litre, down by 7.03 per cent from the Tk 199 per litre following the price fall of the commodity in the global market.
The Commerce Ministry
    has reduced the price on Sunday. The new price will come into effect from Monday, Commerce Ministry's Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told journalists.
The government set the price in consultation with the millers and refiners at a meeting in the commerce Ministry in Dhaka on Sunday.
The millers also agreed to reduce the price of palm oil by Tk 6 per litre to Tk 152 a litre, Ghosh also said.
The new price of five-litre bottles of soybean oil will be Tk 910, down from Tk 980, he said.
Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the government has taken the decision in line with the reduction of prices in the international market, reports BSS.
"The prices have been fixed in consultation with the business community on Sunday. The newly-announced prices will come into effect from Monday," he added.
Apart from this, the government has also decided to reduce the price of palm oil to Tk 148 from the existing Tk 154 per litre.
The commerce secretary also said, "The new price of loose soybean oil has been fixed at Tk 166 per litre."
Meanwhile, the price of a five-litre soybean jar was fixed at Tk 910, he said.
Tapan also informed that the consumers would continue to get the benefit in future if the price of edible oil continues to fall in the international market.
He said that in view of the decrease in the price of edible oil in the international market, it was decided to reduce the price in the domestic market.


