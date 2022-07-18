Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian army chief due in Dhaka today

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian army chief due in Dhaka today

Indian army chief due in Dhaka today

General Manoj Pande, the chief of army staff of India, will arrive in Dhaka today for a three day official visit from July 18 to 20, this is the first foreign visit by General Manoj Pande since his assumption.
The army chief will
    commence his visit by paying tribute to the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at Shikha Anirban on Monday.
During the day, Manoj Pande will have multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on defence-related issues, the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) said Sunday.
He will also pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.
On the second day of his visit, the army chief will address the students and faculty of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur.
After that, he will visit and interact with the members of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a premier institute in Bangladesh which trains peacekeepers for employment in various UN peace operations.
This will be followed by a visit to the Bangabandhu Military Museum, Mirpur.
The visit of Manoj Pande will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IPCC prediction comes true as many parts of BD facing extreme heat
The unbearable hot weather sweeping over the country has increased
Bottled Soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less per litre
Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
Indian army chief due in Dhaka today
Cargo plane carrying munitions to BD crashes in Greece
Bangavax gets DGDA nod for human trial
M’sing district admin to look after Trishal newborn orphan


Latest News
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft