

M’sing district admin to look after Trishal newborn orphan

Deputy Commissioner Md Enamul Haque confirmed the matter on Saturday night while visiting the infant at Labib Private Hospital in Mymensingh where she is currently undergoing treatment.

"From now the district administration will bear all the cost related to her nourishment, including her medical expenses. Necessary steps will be

taken after talking to the child's family," Enamul Hoque said.

He said some rich people have already extended their helping hand for the baby girl. It is a responsibility for all to provide assistance to the helpless. She is being breastfed by women at the hospital who have recently given birth.

On Saturday, Jahangir Alam, 40, went to Trishal upazila headquarters with his eight-month pregnant wife Ratna Begum, 30, and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida for some medical tests of his wife.

A Mymensingh-bound goods-laden truck crashed the three when they were crossing road. At that time, the baby came out of a gash in the woman's abdomen. Though the baby girl survived miraculously, both of her father and mother died.











