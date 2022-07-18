EC cannot prevent violence in elections: CEC

Three political parties participated on the first day of the dialogue with the Election Commission (EC).

All the parties said, EC is responsible to ensure safe environment for elections, but Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said EC cannot prevent violence in the elections.

The EC has started a dialogue with 39 registered political parties ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections. On Sunday four political parties were invited to the discussion. Among them, Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) and Bangladesh Congress were present. Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) refused to participate in the talks.

The three parties participating in the talks presented their own demands to the Election Commission. The most important among the demands is to create a safe environment during the election period.

NDM and BNF demanded the formation of strong election tribunals at the district level to ensure security during the election period. The Bangladesh Congress spokesperson said only the EC can ensure safe environment during elections.

But CEC Kazi Habibul Awal addressing the representatives of the NDM said, "Political parties are the players in the election field. The parties will play on the field and EC will act as a referee."

The CEC also said, "If someone stands with a sword in the polling ground, then the opposing political parties should stand with rifles or swords. EC cannot prevent election violence."

A 13-member delegation led by BNF chief Abul Kalam Azad participated in the dialogue.

In a written statement, the BNF said the social and political unrest in the country and the absence of a strong opposition political party in the parliament are pushing the parliamentary democratic system towards uncertainty.

It is also said in the written statement, "Several parties including BNP are not responding to the EC call. In this situation, acceptable and participatory elections in a peaceful manner are uncertain.

"The ruling party Bangladesh Awami League is lagging to ensure the inter-party political culture in the country to keep the constitutional continuity," the written statement added.

Referring to their past experience, the party said, "The government exerts influence on the EC. In such a situation, the people are looking towards the role of the present EC in conducting free, impartial and participatory elections in the country."

BNF is ready to provide full cooperation to EC to conduct fair elections. The BNF expressed its commitment to participate in the 12th National Assembly elections to uphold the constitution.

A delegation of 10 members of the party led by NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj participated in the meeting.

Bobby Hajjaz said, as an alternative, every polling station (except the secret voting room) should be covered by CCTV cameras. The live footage of this CCTV must be arranged to be viewed by the contending candidates.

The party demanded that the EC should take full control of public administration.

Other demands of NDM are to create free exercise of politics, no returning or presiding officers should be appointed from the executive department and re-delimitation of constituencies before polls.

The NDM also demanded the formation of strong election tribunals at the district level, stop arrests in political cases, allow election monitoring teams including foreign observers, strictly control the election expenditure limit and organize exchange meetings in each department during the campaign.

"Bangladesh Congress" Secretary General Advocate Md Yarul Islam said in his written statement, "An independent and impartial EC has not been established in the country even in 50 years. As a result, every election in the country is being held in extreme mismanagement."

"The current government came to power through a controversial election in the name of 'Eleventh Parliament Election'," the written statement said and added, "The twelfth Parliament election will be held after only one and a half years. However, the environment of the 11th National Assembly Elections is still not change."

"The so-called present opposition party in the parliament or any major party in power in the past is not putting any pressure on the government to create a fair election environment," the statement also added.

Bangladesh Congress presented 9 demands, including updating voter list, placing executive magistrates under the EC during elections time, issuing tickets after voting by electronic voting machines.

