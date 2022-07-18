Suspect held from Khulna



A human chain was formed in protest against communal attacks and demanding arrest of the criminals of Narail incident at Shahbagh in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Akash Saha, 20, was arrested by Lohagara police from Khulna on Saturday night, Superintendent of Narail police Prabir Kumar confirmed.

Akash Saha's Facebook profile shows that he is a student of Khulna Azam Khan Commerce College.

A post was sent from Akash Saha's Facebook ID hurling abusive language

at Prophet Muhammad (SM). Seeing the post, inhabitants of village Kumri became agitated.

After Jumma prayers on Friday, a group of people went to the grocery shop of Ashok Saha. Having failed to find Akash Saha, they vandalised the shop.

Later in the afternoon, a group of angry people vandalised Akash's house in Sahapara. At one stage, they entered the Sahapara Temple and vandalized the furniture there. At that time, police fired several rounds of blank shots and lobbed teargas shells.

Most of the Hindu families of village Dighalia took shelter in the adjoining villages as the agitators attacked their houses and shops.











NARAIL, Jul 17: Police have arrested the college student whose provocative Facebook post created a tense situation at Dighlia under Lohagara upazila in Narail district on Friday.Akash Saha, 20, was arrested by Lohagara police from Khulna on Saturday night, Superintendent of Narail police Prabir Kumar confirmed.Akash Saha's Facebook profile shows that he is a student of Khulna Azam Khan Commerce College.A post was sent from Akash Saha's Facebook ID hurling abusive languageat Prophet Muhammad (SM). Seeing the post, inhabitants of village Kumri became agitated.After Jumma prayers on Friday, a group of people went to the grocery shop of Ashok Saha. Having failed to find Akash Saha, they vandalised the shop.Later in the afternoon, a group of angry people vandalised Akash's house in Sahapara. At one stage, they entered the Sahapara Temple and vandalized the furniture there. At that time, police fired several rounds of blank shots and lobbed teargas shells.Most of the Hindu families of village Dighalia took shelter in the adjoining villages as the agitators attacked their houses and shops.