Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:37 PM
Dhaka WASA proposes area-wise tariff in 10 zones

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) wants to run its activities in Dhaka city dividing it into 10 separate zones and setting new prices for water on an area and customer-wise basis.
While disseminating a joint study conducted by Dhaka WASA and WaterAid on area-based water pricing at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Sunday, the proposal was presented.
Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan presided over the programme while Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam attended as chief guest.
Among others, Local Government Division (LGD) Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury, WASA Board Chairman Engineer Dr. Golam Mostafa and WaterAid Bangladesh's Country Director Hasin Jahan also spoke the occasion.
The proposal was prepared for setting the price of water after analyzing the
    types of customers in Dhaka city considering the relevant laws, the organizers said.
As per the proposal, Dhaka city has been divided into 10 zones to determine the price of water based on the area and customers. In that case, there may be different prices in each zone.
The difference between WASA water production price and selling price can be equalized by setting the new prices, so that it doesn't require any subsidy for the sector.
At present, price of 1000 litres of water in Dhaka for residential customers is Tk 15.18 and Tk 42 for commercial customers. WASA currently spends Tk 25-26 to produce every 1000 litres of water.
However, the proposed price will be discussed further at the customer level before implementation.
As per the proposal, price is proposed to be Tk 37.50 per 1000 liters of water for upper-class residential consumers. According to WASA data, 0.80 per cent of its customers in the city belong to the upper class.
The price of water for upper middle class households has been fixed at Tk 31.25. Dhaka's middle-class people will get water at the production price. Only four percent of WASA's total customers in Dhaka are middle class. The price has been proposed to be Tk 25, which is Tk 9.82 more than the existing prices.
For the lower middle class, about 79.4 per cent of WASA's total customers in Dhaka, the price is proposed to be Tk 18.75, which is Tk 3.57 more than the present prices. However, the price was proposed at Tk 12.5 for the lower-income people, who will pay same amount for water.
The commercial customers of WASA are currently paying Tk 42 for per 1,000 litres of water. According to the proposed prices, they will have to pay Tk 50 for the water increasing by Tk 8.
The government institutions will have to pay the same as production cost - Tk 25.


