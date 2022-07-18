Video
SSC exams from Sept 15, HSC in Nov

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 340
Staff Correspondent

SSC and equivalent examinations, which were scheduled to start on June 19, had been postponed due to the deteriorating flood situation in the country.
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations this year will start from September 15, while the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will start in November, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said at a press conference on Sunday at her ministry.
SSC and HSC exams had been postponed amid the twin threat of rising Covid-19 infections and the ongoing floods across the country.
The SSC and HSC exams were scheduled to begin from June19 and August 22.
But the sudden flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj disrupted all the preparations, prompting the education ministry to suspend the exams.
The government had said that SSC exams will start after Eid, while HSC exams will start two months after the SSC exams begin.
According to the Education Ministry, nearly 19 lakh students across the country filled in forms to
    take part in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.
Earlier, the SSC exam was deferred for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the SSC exams take place in February.
In 2020, the SSC exams were completed before the closure of educational institutions.
The HSC examinees were promoted automatically on the basis of their JSC and SSC results.
In 2021, both the exams were held on shortened syllabuses in November and December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


