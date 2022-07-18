Rocky road for economy this fiscal, fear experts

Amidst worries, the fiscal 2022-23 has started July 1. Coronavirus cases are also increasing. The wounds of the Russia-Ukraine war are still there. The floods have caused severe damage in different districts of the country including Sylhet-Sunamganj, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat.

As a result, the new fiscal started with various challenges. The biggest challenge is to curb inflation. Another challenge is to curb spending, which has plunged the economy into abnormal growth.

Economists say early and monsoon floods have adversely affected the agricultural sector. In several areas, river dams have collapsed, causing severe

damage to crops. The rice market has become unstable due to losses.

After importing rice, the price has not been brought under control yet. There will be some adverse effects on the economy. Appropriate subsidies are also needed to keep the agrarian sector in Covid-19 afloat. So the government has to focus on agriculture in the new budget.

Distinguished fellow of the Central for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said that the increase in income inequality in the country is well understood from the government's per capita income data. And this is why people are not able to find their own match with the per capita income information.

According to analysts, it is important to ensure political stability as well as control inflation in order to keep pace with all the indicators of the current economy to keep the economy afloat in the new fiscal. At the same time, many have talked about finding new labour markets in the world to keep the flow of remittances in the country.

According to them, proper management is needed to ensure proper utilization of the economy. However, they also said that GDP growth would not be able to reach the desired target without new domestic and foreign investment, especially private investment.

According to them, infrastructure development, including increasing the supply of gas and electricity are needed to increase new domestic and foreign investment. At the same time, they have urged to focus on creating new exportable products as well as creating a market for Bangladeshi products in the world.

According to analysts, the future of the economy depends on the government's ability to meet these challenges. The new fiscal started on July 1 and it will end on June 30, 2023. The government has already passed a new fiscal in the parliament of Tk 6,78,064 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal with a target of 7.5 per cent growth domestic production (GDP).

Of this, a total of Tk 4,31,998 crore passed for other sectors including management and Tk 2,46,066 crore for the annual development programme (ADP).

The main goal of the proposed budget of the Finance Minister is to overcome the Covid-19 shock and return the country to the trend of development. To that end, the main focus of the budget is building capacity in all sectors of the economy. For this, he has set a target to spend more than income in this budget.

As a result, the budget deficit has been set at Tk 2,45,064 crore, which is equivalent to 5.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The revenue target has been set at Tk 4,33,000 crore. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set a target of collecting tax revenue of Tk 370,000 crore. This income will come mainly from income tax, VAT, import and export duties.

Non-NBR tax will come from Tk 18,000 crore and non-tax receipts have been estimated at Tk 45,000 crore. Tk 98,729 crore will come from foreign sources including grants in the deficit, Tk 146, 335 crore will come from internal sources, out of which Tk 106,334 crore will be taken from the banking sector.

Health experts said the Covid-19 is returning. It remains to be seen how prepared the government is to deal with the Covid-19 situation. Where the loss of Covid-19 has to be overcome, the country's economy has to move forward again. Therefore, the budget for the fiscal 2022-23 is coming with many challenges in mind.

The government needs to pay special attention to reducing income inequality as well as increasing employment. In that case the budget should be investment friendly. The revenue of the government will have to be increased by implementing a big budget by overcoming the deficit in revenue collection. However, the big challenge for the government is to increase revenue by reducing the tax burden on low-income people. Even in the Covid-19 situation, there was a slow pace of project implementation. So the question is about capability.

In such a reality, it is important for the government to allocate time in the health sector and plan for its proper implementation.

On the other hand, the general public is looking at special initiatives to keep the corona vaccination programme going for a large number of people in the country. Many students have fallen in the pandemic. Therefore, it is a big challenge for the government to take forward the damaged education activities with proper allocation.

Former finance adviser to the caretaker government Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, said inequality is a big problem in the economy. Taxpayers are not growing in proportion to income. Yet the tax-to-GDP ratio in Bangladesh could double. If the income increases, the taxpayer will increase.

He said that despite the income inequality, the per capita income cannot be denied. However, due to the increase in the amount of income, some new people have become taxable.

Meanwhile, inflation in the country has been on an upward trend for several months due to rising prices of goods in the international and domestic markets. With the exception of all kinds of luxuries, the common man has lost his way to meet only basic needs.

Economist Tawfiq Ahmed said there is no alternative to investment if Bangladesh wants to increase its economic growth from 6 per cent to 7 per cent. And to increase investment, everyone just talked about building big infrastructure.

"I think it is possible to increase this investment by increasing banking activities with emphasis on SMEs. And if he can do that, he thinks GDP growth will increase," he added.











