Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:37 PM
FF Naval Commando Assoc gets new leadership

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290
Staff Correspondent

Shahjahan Kabir and Anil Baran Roy have been reelected as President and Secretary General of the 29-member working committee of the Bangladesh Freedom Fighter Naval Commando Association in its triennial conference held on Friday in Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium in the capital.
Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haque attended as chief guest while Parliamentary Standing Committee for Liberation War Affairs Ministry Chairman Shahjahan Khan, LGRD State Minister Swapan Bhattacharya and Meer Mostaq Ahmed Robi MP also spoke the conference held with association President Shahjahan Kabir in the chair and moderated by its Secretary General Anil Baran Roy.
Recalling the contribution of naval commandoes in the War of Liberation in 1971, AKM Mozammel Haque said the target of naval commando attack in 1971 was to diffuse the maritime communication between Bangladesh and Pakistan though the-then Pakistani government tried to broadcast through the international media that East Pakistan was in a normal state and there was no sign of Liberation War.



