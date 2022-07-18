Video
9,99,88,715 registered to receive C-19 vaccines

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314

As of July 16, a total of 9,99,88,715 people have been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the country.
"As many as 9,11,28,243 people have been registered using NID cards while 16,30,676 registered using passports and 72,29,796 registered using birth registration certificates," according to a data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As of July 16, a total of 27,97,12,767 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including booster doses, were administered as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7, last year.
"A total of 12,95,29,468 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Saturday while 11,98,35,761 received the second dose across the country during the period," according to a data issued by the DGHS.
As many as 3,0,3,47,538 people received the booster doses of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.
"A total of 3,34,13,103 students aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Of them, 1,73,47,932 students received first dose of vaccines while 1,60,65,171 were immunized with the second dose," the DGHS sources said.    -BSS


