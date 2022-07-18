DSCC opens control room to destroy mosquito breeding grounds

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has launched a control room to conduct special combing operations in the courtyards and adjacent areas of the patients' houses besides running regular activities for mosquito control and supervision.

"To prevent the spread of dengue disease and Aedes mosquitoes, we started this central control room from today and through this control room we will directly monitor our mosquito control activities from morning to evening", DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor said this after inaugurating the Control Room on Sunday morning. Taposh instructed the concerned ward councilors, regional executive officers and related officials to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes and carry out special larviciding and adulticide activities from the roof of dengue patients' houses in the courtyard and adjacent areas.

DSCC would carry out the activities according to the list of dengue patients provided by the Department of Health, said a press release. Taposh asked all concerned to monitor the activities directly on Facebook Live by connecting from the control room. -BSS







