Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Education Minister embarrassed by assault on Rajshahi college principal

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321

Education Minister embarrassed by assault on Rajshahi college principal

Education Minister embarrassed by assault on Rajshahi college principal

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday said assault on a college principal allegedly by Awami League lawmaker from Rajshahi-1 constituency Omar Faruk Chowdhury has embarrassed her much.
The minister said this while replying to a question from journalists at the secretariat after the announcement of the new schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations.
"We don't have the authority to take action against a parliament member. But we may go the parliament speaker, if needed after getting the probe report over the incident," she said.
On July 7, MP Omar Faruk allegedly physically assaulted Principal of Rajabari Degree College Selim Reza, according to different media reports.
The next day, National University formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.
However, on July 14, Omar Faruk Chowdhury and principal Selim Reza both trashed the media reports at a press conference held at the MP's political office in presence of Abdul Awal Raju, principal of Matikata Degree College and others.
Selim Reza said Abdul Awal had called him to visit MP Faruk's office where he found seven other principals and vice-principals of different colleges after reaching. "Later an altercation began among us over forming principal forum committee and other internal issues." "MP Omar Faruk had to intervene to stop us, nothing else happened that day," he said.
MP Omar Faruk said a syndicate provided false information to create issues and different media presented distorted version the incident of clash among the college teachers. "I mainly called them to exchange Eid greetings but they locked into an argument and principal Selim and Abdul Awal attacked each other which I had to stop," he added.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF Naval Commando Assoc gets new leadership
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
Dengue situation under control: Minister
9,99,88,715 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
DSCC opens control room to destroy mosquito breeding grounds
Education Minister embarrassed by assault on Rajshahi college principal
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
50 test positive for C-19 in Ctg


Latest News
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft