50 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 17: A total of 50 people were detected positive for Covid-19 after testing 300 samples at 12 laboratories in the city and district during the last 24 hours.

The infection rate of the deadly virus here is 16.66 percent till Sunday morning.

Among the infected people, 41 are from Chattogram city and rest nine from different upazilas of the district.

With the diagnosis of new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,28,038 in the city and district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS.

The number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 1,26,496 with the recovery of 71 more people till this morning, he said, adding: "The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.91 percent in the city and district."

The death toll in the district remained steady at 1,366 as no new death case was recorded during the period. A total of 91 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS











