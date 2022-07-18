

PM’s call to bring ‘special children’ under education facilities



We believe, through this call Prime Minister's sharp sense of building a fair, equal and humanitarian society has been re-confirmed as well. What she pointed to, in this regard, was not only driven by her deep understanding of reality, but also a profound respect to humanity.



Unexpectedly, the rate of children with special care under various types of disabilities all over the world is on the rise. By and large, under the spectrum of disability, we include both the people who are physically or mentally challenged.



But autism falls neither under the category of physically handicapped, nor mentally challenged children. Rather, autistic children in most cases are termed as 'special child'.



Whatever sweet it sounds the terminology used in their case, the ground reality is that their access to civic facilities, particularly education, and a basic human right yet remains a far cry in Bangladesh.



However, autism is one of the five disorders that falls under the category of Pervasive Developmental Disorders (PDD), a neurological disorder characterised by severe and pervasive impairment in several areas of development.



In this case, the points our Prime Minister made, we believe are suggestive of her having the basic and a clear understanding about the disease. In full agreement with her, we also think, for proper functioning of the NAAND, it is a must for the complex to have an open and natural environment for proper psychological and physical nurturing of these 'special children'.



Moreover, if her emphasis on creating new trainers and teachers while upgrading training for the existing teachers for autism and NDD children are taken with due consideration , it will only become easier to address shortcomings of autistic children in the country.



Until and unless the people with special needs are provided with proper education, they would not be able to gain financial emancipation and their rehabilitation in the mainstream society in the true sense will be missing by a long chalk.



We believe, Prime Minister's goodwill and sincerity for proper development of autism in the country will find a meaning only then when the countrywide perception towards autism is positively changed.



Ensuring human rights will be difficult - in case segments of the population with complex disorders are left out from the mainstream people.



