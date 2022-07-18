Video
Letter To the Editor

Kidney shopping mall on Facebook

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
The activity and proactivity of law enforcement agencies to prevent various types of crimes using social media is praiseworthy. According to the country's law, only a kidney donated by a close relative can be transplanted. Now it is not possible to meet the kidney demand of the country through close relatives. About 5,000 kidney transplants are needed in the country every year. But in the country's hospitals, not even 500 kidneys are transplanted annually. Well-to-do people are doing it abroad, especially in India.

But the surprising thing is that there is an illegal kidney selling market on Facebook. Two to two and a half hundred Facebook groups are being opened and this fraudulent business is being run. Eight to ten lakh people have been involved in the groups. This shows how many people are involved in the sale of kidneys. The Ministry of Health and the law enforcement agencies are not aware of the matter and they have no effective initiative to stop the sale of kidneys. Many people are victims of fraud. A clear legal framework should be formed urgently to stop this anarchy in kidney transplantation. A National Committee for Kidney Transplantation and Monitoring may also be constituted under that Act.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



