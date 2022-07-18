

Reminiscing a legend



Mandela served as president of the African National Congress from 1991 to 1997. Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day is an international day celebrated every year on his birthday.



On April 27, 2009, the Nelson Mandela Foundation called on the world to observe Mandela Day. In November 2009, the United Nations officially declared "Nelson Mandela International Day" in honour of Nelson Mandela. The day was first celebrated on July 18, 2010.



Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, to an aristocratic family in British South Africa. He studied law at Fort Hare University and the University of Witwatersrand and began his career as a lawyer in Johannesburg.



When Mandela began his postgraduate studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, he was the only black African student there and faced apartheid. There he befriended liberal and communist European and Indian students. These friends later became active activists in the anti-apartheid movement.



Becoming more involved in politics, Mandela joined a strike in August 1943 against bus fare increases. Joining the African National Congress (ANC), he was influenced by Walter Sisulu.



In 1943 Mandela met Anton Lambede, a member of the ANC affiliated with the "Africanist" wing of African nationalism. Despite his friendship with non-black communists, Mandela embraced Lambede's ideology and believed that black Africans should be fully independent.



Realizing the importance of the youth wing to the mass movement of Africans, Mandela accompanied a delegation to Xuma's home in Sophiatown to discuss with ANC president Alfred Bitini Xuma. In 1944, the African National Congress Youth League was established.



Mandela became actively involved in politics with the National Party's rise to power in the 1948 South African general election. That time the Charter of Liberation drafted, which was the mainstay of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. As Mandela's influence in the ANC continued to grow, he and members of his party became directly involved in the anti-apartheid movement.



Mandela replaced Zuma as the ANC's national executive in March 1950 and was elected national president of the ANC's Youth League the same year. At the ANC National Conference in 1951, he argued against the formation of an ethnic coalition, but was elected with the highest number of votes. Mandela then rejected Lambed's idea of Africanism and adopted the idea of a multi-tribal group against racism.



Mandela was arrested on June 22 during a rally in Durban with a crowd of 10,000 and was shortly detained in the Marshall Square prison. All of these actions made Mandela famous among South African black politicians.



On December 5, 1958, the apartheid white government of South Africa arrested 150 anti-apartheid activists, including Mandela, for sedition. The case lasted for 5 long years, but at the end of the case, all the accused were acquitted.



In 1961, Mandela took over the leadership of the ANC's armed wing. He was the co-founder of this organization. He planned and coordinated subversive and covert attacks against the racist government and its army.





Mandela also planned to resort to guerrilla warfare if the racist government did not back down. Mandela also began working to raise funds and organize military training for organizations abroad.



On August 5, 1962, police arrested Mandela. He was detained at the castle in Johannesburg. Mandela, imprisoned in Johannesburg's Marshall Square prison, was charged with leading a labor strike and leaving the country illegally.



Reminiscing a legend



Mandela gave his statement on 20 April 1964 in the Supreme Court in Pretoria. Mandela explains why the ANC chose armed movement. Mandela said the ANC had been carrying out non-violent movements for many years.



But after the Sharpeville massacre, they were forced to abandon the path of non-violent movement. After the genocide, the declaration of South Africa as a republic, the declaration of a state of emergency and the outlawing of the ANC, Mandela and his comrades chose subversive armed struggle.



Mandela's imprisonment began on Robben Island. Here he spent the first 18 years of his 27-year imprisonment. While in prison, his fame around the world grew. He became known throughout the world as South Africa's most important black leader.



Political prisoners were kept separate from ordinary criminals. Political prisoners had fewer privileges than ordinary criminals. Mandela wrote in his biography that he was considered a D-grade prisoner, that is, he was placed on the list of least privileged prisoners.



He was given only one letter every 6 months and allowed only one visitor. Before handing over the letter to Mandela, many parts of it were made illegible with ink.



While in prison, Mandela began studying at the University of London's distance learning programme and earned a bachelor's degree in law. In March 1982, Mandela was transferred from Robben Island Prison to Pollsmoor Prison.



In February 1985, then South African President PW Botha offered Mandela conditional release. The condition was, Mandela had to give up armed struggle for political purposes. Mandela rejected the offer.



In 1988, Mandela was moved to Victor Verster prison. Mandela was imprisoned here until his release. Gradually the restrictions on him were eased and he was allowed to meet visitors.



In the face of national and international pressure and fears of a racist civil war, President F. W. de Klerk ordered his release on February 11, 1990. After his release, he took part in peace talks with the white government of South Africa in an effort to eradicate racism.



As a result, general elections were held in 1994 with the participation of people of all castes. Mandela participated in the election on behalf of his party ANC and won the presidency. This marked the end of apartheid in South Africa and the establishment of democracy.



Considered a symbol of democracy and social justice, Mandela has received more than 250 awards. Notable among these are the Bharat Ratna Award given by the Government of India in 1990 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Md Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University











Nelson Mandela was a revolutionary, political leader of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa and the first democratically elected president. He served as the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He is the country's first black head of state.Mandela served as president of the African National Congress from 1991 to 1997. Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day is an international day celebrated every year on his birthday.On April 27, 2009, the Nelson Mandela Foundation called on the world to observe Mandela Day. In November 2009, the United Nations officially declared "Nelson Mandela International Day" in honour of Nelson Mandela. The day was first celebrated on July 18, 2010.Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, to an aristocratic family in British South Africa. He studied law at Fort Hare University and the University of Witwatersrand and began his career as a lawyer in Johannesburg.When Mandela began his postgraduate studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, he was the only black African student there and faced apartheid. There he befriended liberal and communist European and Indian students. These friends later became active activists in the anti-apartheid movement.Becoming more involved in politics, Mandela joined a strike in August 1943 against bus fare increases. Joining the African National Congress (ANC), he was influenced by Walter Sisulu.In 1943 Mandela met Anton Lambede, a member of the ANC affiliated with the "Africanist" wing of African nationalism. Despite his friendship with non-black communists, Mandela embraced Lambede's ideology and believed that black Africans should be fully independent.Realizing the importance of the youth wing to the mass movement of Africans, Mandela accompanied a delegation to Xuma's home in Sophiatown to discuss with ANC president Alfred Bitini Xuma. In 1944, the African National Congress Youth League was established.Mandela became actively involved in politics with the National Party's rise to power in the 1948 South African general election. That time the Charter of Liberation drafted, which was the mainstay of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. As Mandela's influence in the ANC continued to grow, he and members of his party became directly involved in the anti-apartheid movement.Mandela replaced Zuma as the ANC's national executive in March 1950 and was elected national president of the ANC's Youth League the same year. At the ANC National Conference in 1951, he argued against the formation of an ethnic coalition, but was elected with the highest number of votes. Mandela then rejected Lambed's idea of Africanism and adopted the idea of a multi-tribal group against racism.Mandela was arrested on June 22 during a rally in Durban with a crowd of 10,000 and was shortly detained in the Marshall Square prison. All of these actions made Mandela famous among South African black politicians.On December 5, 1958, the apartheid white government of South Africa arrested 150 anti-apartheid activists, including Mandela, for sedition. The case lasted for 5 long years, but at the end of the case, all the accused were acquitted.In 1961, Mandela took over the leadership of the ANC's armed wing. He was the co-founder of this organization. He planned and coordinated subversive and covert attacks against the racist government and its army.Mandela also planned to resort to guerrilla warfare if the racist government did not back down. Mandela also began working to raise funds and organize military training for organizations abroad.On August 5, 1962, police arrested Mandela. He was detained at the castle in Johannesburg. Mandela, imprisoned in Johannesburg's Marshall Square prison, was charged with leading a labor strike and leaving the country illegally.On October 25, 1962, Mandela was sentenced to five years in prison on both charges. Two years later, on June 11, 1964, Mandela was accused of leading the ANC's armed struggle and was punished.Mandela gave his statement on 20 April 1964 in the Supreme Court in Pretoria. Mandela explains why the ANC chose armed movement. Mandela said the ANC had been carrying out non-violent movements for many years.But after the Sharpeville massacre, they were forced to abandon the path of non-violent movement. After the genocide, the declaration of South Africa as a republic, the declaration of a state of emergency and the outlawing of the ANC, Mandela and his comrades chose subversive armed struggle.Mandela's imprisonment began on Robben Island. Here he spent the first 18 years of his 27-year imprisonment. While in prison, his fame around the world grew. He became known throughout the world as South Africa's most important black leader.Political prisoners were kept separate from ordinary criminals. Political prisoners had fewer privileges than ordinary criminals. Mandela wrote in his biography that he was considered a D-grade prisoner, that is, he was placed on the list of least privileged prisoners.He was given only one letter every 6 months and allowed only one visitor. Before handing over the letter to Mandela, many parts of it were made illegible with ink.While in prison, Mandela began studying at the University of London's distance learning programme and earned a bachelor's degree in law. In March 1982, Mandela was transferred from Robben Island Prison to Pollsmoor Prison.In February 1985, then South African President PW Botha offered Mandela conditional release. The condition was, Mandela had to give up armed struggle for political purposes. Mandela rejected the offer.In 1988, Mandela was moved to Victor Verster prison. Mandela was imprisoned here until his release. Gradually the restrictions on him were eased and he was allowed to meet visitors.In the face of national and international pressure and fears of a racist civil war, President F. W. de Klerk ordered his release on February 11, 1990. After his release, he took part in peace talks with the white government of South Africa in an effort to eradicate racism.As a result, general elections were held in 1994 with the participation of people of all castes. Mandela participated in the election on behalf of his party ANC and won the presidency. This marked the end of apartheid in South Africa and the establishment of democracy.Considered a symbol of democracy and social justice, Mandela has received more than 250 awards. Notable among these are the Bharat Ratna Award given by the Government of India in 1990 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.Md Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University