

Reasons behind chaos in leather market



For four years in a row, the seasonal raw hide traders were in trouble for buying sacrificial animal skins. However, the situation may turn around a bit this time. Seasonal traders claim that for the last four years, the tannery owners and storekeepers have been reluctant to buy leather on Eid-ul-Adha.



However, this time they are optimistic about a slight increase in the price of leather. Tannery owners are also optimistic that the sacrificers will get more leather this time around than in the past few years. This time the skin damage will be less than other years.



However, this year's Eid-ul-Azha seasonal leather traders have seen a different market. Sacrificers, seasonal traders and madrasa and orphanage authorities were hoping for a slight increase in the price of cow skins sacrificed this Eid-ul-Azha. Much like last time, unsalted cow skin has been sold. They had to sell in tanneries at the same price at which they bought leather from different areas. As a result, they have to incur huge losses.



Seasonal traders are also complaining that the middlemen are also losing money. They are complaining that they have to sell leather to middlemen as they are small traders. But they are not saying the price is more than Tk 600 to 700. But on an average, leather has been bought for Tk 650 to 750 per piece. As a result, small seasonal traders are counting loss like every year.



The Ministry of Commerce, in a meeting with traders, fixed the price of salted cow skin at Tk 6 per square foot more than last year. The seasonal traders had hoped that the price of leather would be higher this Eid-ul-Azha. But they bought leather at a higher price.



Eid-ul-Azha is the biggest season for collecting animal skins. Eighty percent of the animals slaughtered in the country throughout the year are through Eid-ul-Azha sacrifices.



According to religious law, the money from the sale of sacrificial animal skins is to be distributed only among the orphans and the destitute. So if it can be sold at a higher price, the poor will benefit. The unfortunate thing is that the poor have always been deprived of the fair price of the sacrificial skin known as the 'right of the poor'.



This time there are several organized cycles to reduce the price of leather. The real price of leather is not found in their manipulation. Due to not getting this price, on the one hand, the poor are being deprived and on the other hand, the smuggling of leather from the country is also happening. Though the government fixed the price of leather, there is no administrative supervision whether leather is being sold at the fixed price or not.



This time, the purchase price of salted cow skin has been fixed at Tk 48-52 per square foot in Dhaka, Tk 40-44 outside Dhaka, Khashi leather at Tk 18-20 everywhere and goat skin at Tk 12-14 everywhere.



The Commerce Minister said that the prices have been fixed keeping in view the local and international market prices of leather, demand, supply, overall situation of exports and the views of the concerned traders.



The bank has sanctioned necessary loans for traders to ensure the purchase of leather. The government has fixed the price of leather. They also want leather to be sold at a fixed price. So the government has to take responsibility even if it takes care of whether the leather is being sold at the fixed price or not. We expect that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that sacrificial skins are sold at fixed prices.



Some 50 percent of the leather is exported to China. There is no demand in the Chinese market. Not only China, there is no demand in the world market. It does not seem that the demand for leather will increase next year. A chaotic situation has developed in the leather goods market.



If in the future the sacrificers are motivated to bury their skins in the ground without getting fair price, we will lose a huge amount of raw material, which will also have a negative impact on the country's economy.



Since there is no profit in reducing the price of leather by announcing, we have to think anew about animal skin.



It is time to introduce alternative methods of collecting raw hides from the sacrificers. In this case area based representative can be appointed for skin collection. Each area can also be leased to a leather collector like a cattle market.



And the proper procedure for skin collection and processing must be followed in any way. All in all, the government needs to be tougher on the country's leather sector.

Writer is student, Department of History, University of Chittagong













