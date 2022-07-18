2 minor children among three drown

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bhola, on Saturday and Sunday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A college student drowned in a beel in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saimur Rahman Sayem, 22, son of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Paithol area in the upazila. He was a student of Ananda Mohan College in the district.

Paithol Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Akhtaruzzaman Dhali said Sayem drowned in the Guingar Beel at around 1pm while he was swimming there along with his two brothers.

Later on, neighbours rushed to the scene and recovered the body of Sayem after hearing scream of the deceased's brothers, the UP chairman added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shohana, 5, daughter of Md Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 8 area of Charmanika Union in the upazila, and Fatema, 4, hailed from Nagarpur Upazila in Tangail District. They were cousin sisters in relation.

Local sources said they were playing behind a house in Ward No. 8 area of Charmanika Union in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, they slipped into a pond next to the house when their relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members found the duo floating on water and rescued them.

Later on, they were rushed to Cochchopia Public Health Centre, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girls dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Dakshin Aicha Police Station Md Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.