Local inhabitants formed a human chain on Nageshwari Upazila Parishad premises in Kurigram on Sunday morning, demanding the completion of the construction work of the Dudhkumar River protection embankment. Former Chairman of Bamandanga UP Amjad Hossain, River Erosion Prevention Implementation Committee President Atiq Hasan Raja, Nageshwari Upazila Youth Solidarity President Safiqul Islam Manik, Assistant Professor Rabiul Islam Robi and Lecturer Azizul Haque Rana also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer