Two men jailed for possessing deer meat

MONPURA, BHOLA, July 17: Monpura Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday sent two people to jail for illegally possessing deer meat in a case filed by the Forest Department.

The two have been identified as Md Arif and Md Shakil.

Pocha Koralia Forest Department Beat Officer Md Abbas Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team led by him arrested the two people from Charpiyal Forest area and seized eight kilograms of deer meat.

A case has been filed against the two deer hunters in this connection.

Md Moinul Islam, range officer of Monpura Forest Department, confirmed the matter.













