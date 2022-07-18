|
Two men jailed for possessing deer meat
|
MONPURA, BHOLA, July 17: Monpura Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday sent two people to jail for illegally possessing deer meat in a case filed by the Forest Department.
The two have been identified as Md Arif and Md Shakil.
Pocha Koralia Forest Department Beat Officer Md Abbas Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team led by him arrested the two people from Charpiyal Forest area and seized eight kilograms of deer meat.
A case has been filed against the two deer hunters in this connection.
Md Moinul Islam, range officer of Monpura Forest Department, confirmed the matter.