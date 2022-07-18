Five people murdered in four districts

Five people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Gopalganj, Kurigram and Barishal, in recent times.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed by his rivals during an arbitration in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 35, son of late Malek Sardar, a resident of Barail Union in the upazila.

The deceased's cousin Kamal Mia said Shah Alam locked into an altercation with local Bahar Mia, son of Jaher Mia, and Arafat, son of Safar Mia, on Friday.

To settle the matter, an arbitration was held in the house of Jaher in the area on Saturday night.

At that time, Shah Alam again locked into a brawl with Safar Mia, Saidul and Arafat there. At one stage of the altercation, they attacked on Shah Alam with local weapons in the arbitration, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Shah Alam was first taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital and later, shifted to New Labaid Hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

As his condition further deteriorated, Shah Alam was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the DMCH on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested one person in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that they are trying to arrest the rest accused.

GOPALGANJ: Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in Tungipara and Muksudpur upazilas of the district recently.

A young man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of stealing mobile phone in Tungipara Upazila early Sunday.

The incident took place inside a hospital in the upazila sadar at around 3am.

The deceased was identified as Raju Khan, 21, son of Sadeq Khan, a resident of Gahardanga Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals caught Raju when he was stealing mobile phone inside Tungipara Veterinary Hospital at around 3am and started beating him mercilessly, leaving the youth seriously injured.

Critically injured Raju was rescued and rushed to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's uncle Akkel Ali Khan alleged that Raju was murdered by his rivals in a planned way over land dispute.

Police said a number of cases were filed against Raju with Tungipara PS earlier. He was an alleged mobile phone thief.

Tungipara PS Inspector (Investigation) Tanmoy Mandal confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, a man, who was injured by his rivals in a clash centring the election of a school managing committee in Muksudpur Upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Faridpur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Mrinal Munshi, 28, son of Salam Munshi, was a resident of Ghunsi Village under Mochna Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Muksudpur PS Sujon Hawlader confirmed the incident.

The SI said there was a clash in between two groups over the election of Nawhata MRI High School Managing Committee.

On June 26, Mrinal was returning home along with the president of the school managing committee Moniruzzaman Molla. At that time, a group of supporters of their opponent Jalu Master attacked them and hacked the duo indiscriminately, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, from where Mrinal was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as his condition further deteriorated.

Later on, Mrinal Munshi succumbed to his injuries at Faridpur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday noon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision in this regard, the SI added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was beaten to death over money transaction in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

Deceased Shafiqul Islam, son of late Shamsher Ali, was a resident of Mannoarpar area under Kaliganj Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Shamsunnahar lodged a case with Nageshwari PS on Wednesday in this regard.

According to the case statement, one Khokon, son of late Azgar Ali Azad, along with his people beat up Shafiqul in Baparihat area under Hasnabad Union in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon over money transaction over drugs. Shafiqul was seriously injured at that time.

Locals and Shafiqul's family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Kurigram Sadar Hospital.

Later on, Shafiqul succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 3:30am on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Tambirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BARISHAL: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over extramarital affair in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Borokotha Village of the upazila at dawn.

The deceased was identified as Rubia Akhter, 30, wife of Swapon Bepari of Borokotha Village. She was the daughter of Bajlu Hawlader of Hastishunar Village under Bamrail Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rubia Akhter got married with Swapon Bepari about 13 years back.

Swapon was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman for long. Rubia was at loggerheads with her husband over the matter.

At dawn on Wednesday, the couple was locked into a quarrel as a nude photo pinged in Swapon's mobile phone.

At one stage of the altercation, Swapon hacked his wife, leaving her dead on the spot.

The body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband denied the allegation brought against him.

He said Rubia committed suicide by hanging herself.

The deceased's family members alleged that Rubia was murdered by her husband and later, her body was hanged from the ceiling to cover up the incident as suicide.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Wazirpur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Momin Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.











