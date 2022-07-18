Video
Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor girl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Laxmipur and Chattogram, on Saturday.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A young man was electrocuted in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 27, son of Ahsan Ali, a resident of Chapa Pukur Village under Jamnagar Union in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.
Local sources said Al Amin came in contact with live electricity while he was repairing an electric motor owned by his cousin brother Abu Raihan in the area at around 2:30pm, which left him critically injured.
Critically injured Al Amin was rescued and rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara Model Police Station Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor child was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Nafisa Akhter, 2, daughter of Monir Hossain, a resident of Char Falkon area in the upazila.
Local sources said Monir along with his wife and daughter had been living in his father-in-law's house in Char Lawrence area as his land was demolished by the river erosion.
However, Nafisa came in contact with an electric wire at noon while he was playing on the courtyard of her maternal grandfather's house, which left her critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.  
Physician of Laxmipur Sadar Hospital Dr Shamim Md Afzal confirmed the incident.
CHATTOGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Rangunia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shafi, 41, a resident of Muradnagar area under Rangunia Municipality.
Local Ward Councillor Tareq Chowdhury said Shafi came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing an electric device in his house at around 6 am, which left him severely injured.
Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


