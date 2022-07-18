Seven killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a woman have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sherpur, Nilphamari, Habiganj and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Liton, 45, son of late Akkas Ali, a resident of Balughata Noyapara area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus ran over Liton when he was crossing a road in Pagla intersection area at around 1 am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Boshir Ahmed said the law enforcers seized the killer bus and detained its driver.

However, a case has been filed with the PS in the regard, the OC added.

NILPHAMARI: A sexagenarian day-labourer was killed after being hit by a speedy train in Chetashahar Ghunti area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Khetu Mamud, 65, a resident of Boubazar Begpara Village under the upazila.

According to Mahfuzar Rahman Shah, councillor of Ward No. 6 of Nilphamari Municipality, the Khulna-bound Rupsha Express Train hit Khetu while he was returning home after work at around 6:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Saidpur Railway PS OC Shafiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police have visited the scene.

"Necessary steps will be taken if we get any complaint from the deceased's family," said the OC.

HABIGANJ: Three people including a woman were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Rabban Mia, 45, a resident of Daulatpur Village; and passengers Bakul Begum, 55, wife of Abul Mia, and Jabed Mia, 24, son of Kachi Mia, residents of Betapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the accident occurred when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a bus in front of Rustampur Toll Plaza on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 3:30 pm, which left the trio dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were admitted to Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex and Sylhet MAC Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

Nabiganj PS OC Dalim Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two people were killed and four others injured after a microbus hit an auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Chand Mia, 50, and its passenger Billal Hossain, 45.

Khatihata Highway PS OC Sukhendra Bose said a Cumilla-bound microbus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ujanisar area at around 12pm, leaving its driver and five passengers injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where Chand Miah and Billal succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, the OC added.











