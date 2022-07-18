

Fishing in Bhadra River stopped as crocodiles chasing fishers

The fear of crocodiles is prevailing among fishers in the upazila. The usual fishing is suspended in the river. The river is channelled with the Bay of Bengal.

The first crocodile floating was sighted in the morning on July 8. It attacked two fishing boats in the river. Later on, the panic quickly spread around. Fishers of Shovna, Zieltala and Chakundia villages stopped going to the river.

Three-four eye-witnessing fishers, while talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, said through two villages, the Bharda River has met with the Bay of Bengal; one fisher Mahitosh of Chandukia Village along the Bhadra River went to the river in the morning; at that time one crocodile attacked his boat; then he and his associates plied to the river bank by their fishing trawler but leaving away their nets. They shared their crocodile sighting. But none has believed it firstly.

But at noon of the same day, one Nasima Begum along with Rabbi, her sister's son, went to the river bank and saw a floating crocodile on a visible char. They got back to the house in fear.

On the same day, other fishers from Baratia Village came to see another crocodile. It also attacked their fishing boat. But fishers could escape the spot luckily.

Two more crocodiles were sighted at Teermoni area along the river bank by fishers of Bhadradia Village. Later on, they also fled the river, but leaving away their net and boat. They shared their crocodile sighting with others. Then hundreds of locals went to the spot and saw the crocodiles.

Locals also informed that the crocodiles took away two goats from the dry land till Saturday.

Sheikh Ershad Ali of Shovna Village said, "Crocodiles have been seen in our river for several days. In Zieltala area one goat has been taken away from bank by crocodile. Now panic is elsewhere among fishers in the entire locality."

Dumuria Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakkar Siddique said, "After hearing the news of crocodile arrival in the river I inspected the river and witnessed crocodiles. Many fishers informed me over mobile phones. Now we anticipate, after being detached from crowds these crocodile have made their exodus to the branch river. Fishers and locals have been made aware not to kill these crocodiles."











