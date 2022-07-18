Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Five people including two women and a madrasa girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Moulvibazar, Bhola, Noakhali, Habiganj and Barishal, in three days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A college student has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Bayezid Chowdhury, 22, son of Khairul Islam Chowdhury, was a resident of Kalenga Village under Rahimpur Union in the upazila. He was a student of a local college.

Police and local sources said Bayezid hanged himself with a towel from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the official added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Ruma Akhter, 14, was the daughter of Md Siddiq, a resident of Chaprashi Bari in Ward No. 9 Maheshkhali Village under Farazganj Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Maheshkhali Fazar Ali Dakhil Madrasa in the area.

Police and local sources said Ruma hanged herself with the saree of her late mother from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon while she was alone at home.

Her stepmother saw her hanging body after returning from Gazaria Bazar.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It is learnt that Ruma's mother Nazma Begum committed suicide by hanging herself about 10 months back.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Lalmohan PS Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Saturday noon over dowry money.

The deceased was identified as Bijli Akhter, 20, wife of Md Mamun, a resident of Ward No. 6 Birbiri Village under Jahajmara Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abul Kashem of Uttar Birbiri Village.

Police and local sources said Bijli got married with Mamun, 22, son of Sohrab, about two years back. Mamun had been pressurising on his wife for dowry money since the marriage.

Following this, Bijli hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house at around 12pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's family members alleged that Mamun might have killed Bijli as he did not get the dowry money.

Hatiya PS OC Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is lodged from the deceased's family.

HABIGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by taking poison following a family dispute in Lakhai Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akther, 30, wife of Imdadul Islam of Manpur Village under Lakhai Upazila.

Police and the deceased's family source said a family dispute had been continuing in between Sharmin and her husband for a long time.

As a sequel to it, Sharmin, mother of three children, drank poison at her husband's house at around 10am.

Sensing the matter, members of her in-laws' house rescued her and took to Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Habiganj PS Md Nazmul Hassan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BARISHAL: A college student, who set himself on fire after failing in a love affair in Gournadi Upazila of the district, died on the way to Dhaka on Friday night.

Deceased Imam Hossain, 22, was the son of Saudi Arabia expatriate Anwar Hossain Bepari, a resident of Pashchim Hosnabad Village in the upazila. He was a student of Hosnabad Nizam Uddin College.

Sarikal Union Parishad (UP) Member Joynal Abedin Bepari said Imam had an affair with a girl lived in Dhaka. As the girl's family could not accept their relations, Imam set himself on fire on Friday noon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Dhaka on Friday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday morning, the UP member added.

Sarikal Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Forkan Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













