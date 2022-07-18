Video
Home Countryside

Selling of fishing-traps on the rise at Gurudaspur

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022
Our Correspondent

Fishing traps being taken to different parts in the country from Chanchkoir Mokam at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, July 17: Fishing traps, such as chani, Kholsun, bitti, bharoi, dhundi, Khadan and Khaloi, are selling at a large scale at Chanchkoir Mokam (Bazar), the biggest haat in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
This is the season of fishing in the rainy season. This time these fishing tools start selling largely.
According to the mokam sources, the haat is sitting twice in a week, Saturday and Tuesday, recording sale of tools worth about Tk 50 weekly.
Makers of such tools are used to come to the haat from the upazila and neighbouring areas including Baraigram and Singra upazilas of Natore and Tarash Upazila of Sirajganj and Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna.
Apart from Chalanbeel areas, wholesalers and fishers are coming to the haat from Dhaka, Manikganj, Sunamganj, Sylhet and other parts of the country to purchase fishing tools.
Makers of these tools have resorted to income earning by weaving such fishing traps.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, makers said, they all are day-earners; they are almost landless; when it is the rainy season, they don't  have work; then their families run on making fishing traps; children's education expenses are also met; also making fishing traps require small capitals.
Maker Jahidul Islam of Talbaria Village at Dharabarisha Union said, he can make four-five pieces of chani with bamboo,  palm tree and nylon rope per day; others having larger family members can prepare 10-15 pieces; making cost of per pair chani  is Tk 280-300; per pair sale is at the rate of Tk 350-400; excluding the production cost, they get some profits, on which their families run somehow.
A recent visit to Chanchkoir Bazar found one pair chani selling at Tk 450-500, Bitti at Tk 350, Bharoi at Tk 300, Dhundi at Tk 250, Khadon at Tk 450 and Khaloi at Tk 200.
Wholesaler Reza Bapary at Chanchkoir Mokam from Manikganj said, he sells chani and other traps of over Taka one lakh on the haat day, and he sells these to Dhaka and other parts of the country. His profit stands at about Tk 30,000 per haat day.
Wholesaler from Sylhet Rubel Sarkar said, fishing traps of Chanchkoir Mokam are good, and every rainy season he purchases traps of Tk 2 lakh on the haat day. Later on, he sells these in Sylhet and other districts of the country.
Leasee of Chanchkoir Chani Haat Muktar Hossain confirmed the trading of about Tk 50 lakh each haat day.
About 12,000 fishing-trap makers are living on the sales of fish traps, he added.


