Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:34 PM
Home Countryside

Parents-in-law pour acid on woman in Lalmonirhat

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Countryside Desk

A housewife in Hatibandha Upazila of Lalmonirhat has been hospitalised with severe burn injuries after her parents-in-law allegedly poured acid on her over a family feud on Wednesday night.
The victim is Mahmuda Khatun, 25, wife of Hamidul Islam, a resident of Gendukuri Village under Tongbhanga Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Mahmuda's husband and her parents-in-law used to lock into altercations with her over trivial matters since their marriage.
Following such a feud on Wednesday night, Mahmuda's parents-in-law threw acid on her in their house.
Hearing Mahmuda's scream, locals rushed to their house and took her to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex.
Later on, she was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where she is currently being treated.
The survivor's father Abdul Malek Mia alleged that the incident was pre-planned and demanded justice over the incident
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Hatibandha Police Station Rafiqul Islam said police visited the acid attack survivor.


