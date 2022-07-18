20 detained on different charges in 3 dists

A total of 20 people including a woman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Narail and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 16 people were arrested on different charges in the district in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 15 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, a black marketer has been held with train tickets in the city.

The arrested man is Md Jahangir Alam, 45, a resident of Shiroil Colony in the city.

Police sources said a patrol team of Rajshahi Railway Security Force nabbed Jahangir at around 11pm on Friday along with two tickets on charge of black marketing.

It was learnt that a syndicate has been controlling selling tickets through the black market for a long time.

Affected people said tickets are available in the black market for two to three times more than the actual price but no tickets are available offline and online.

They alleged that the black marketers always roam in front of the ticket counter. This syndicate has developed with the help of some dishonest officials and employees of the railway authorities.

Each ticket for the 'Shovon chair' is being sold at Tk 1000 to Tk 1500 and AC at Tk 2000 to Tk 2500.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajshahi Railway Police Station (PS) Rakibul Islam confirmed the matter on Saturday, adding that the arrested person was sent to jail following a court order.

NARAIL: Police have arrested the college student whose provocative Facebook post created a tense situation at Dighlia under Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday.

Akash Saha, 20, was arrested by Lohagara police from Khulna on Saturday night, Superintendent of Narail Police Prabir Kumar confirmed.

Akash Saha's Facebook profile shows that he is a student of Khulna Azam Khan Commerce College.

A post was sent from Akash Saha's Facebook ID hurling abusive language at Prophet Muhammad (SM). Seeing the post, inhabitants of Kumri Village became agitated.

After Jumma prayers on Friday, a group of people went to the grocery shop of Ashok Saha. Being failed to find Akash Saha, they vandalised the shop. They also forced other shopkeepers to shut down their shops.

Later in the afternoon, a group of angry people launched attack on Akash's house in Sahapara. At one stage, they entered the Sahapara Temple and vandalised the furniture there. At that time, police fired several rounds of blank shots and lobbed teargas shells.

Most of the Hindu families of Dighalia Village took shelter in the adjoining villages as the agitators attacked their houses and shops.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police have arrested three accused in various cases including murder, robbery, women abuse and drugs from Akhaura Upazila in the district on Saturday.

On information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohin Uddin arrested Rashed Mia, 30, son of Abdul Barek of Ramdhannagar Village in the upazila, in the afternoon from Chanpur area of Akhaura North Union. He is one of the prime accused in the sensational auto-rickshaw driver Hiron Mia murder case in Khalajura Bill in April, 2021. Apart from the murder case, a total of 4 arrest warrants including robbery preparation and drugs were pending against him at the PS. He has been absconding ever since Hiron's murder.

On the other hand, the same team raided Durgapur area and arrested Saiful, 28, an absconding accused who was sentenced to 2 years in jail in a drug case. The arrested man is the son of Abdul Mannaf of Durgapur Village. Five drug cases are pending against him in the court.

Meanwhile, another team under the leadership of SI Kamruzzaman arrested Rahela Begum, 48, wife of late A Karim of Jaipurmura, Moniand. She is the accused in the case of women and child abuse, on the basis of arrest warrant.

The OC of Akhaura PS confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were produced before the court.













