Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:34 PM
Obituary

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 329
Our Correspondents

Nurul Islam Siraji
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Maulana Nurul Islam Siraji, former employee of customs, died of old-age complications in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night. He was 70.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Char Martin area in the upazila on Saturday.
Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Akbar Hossain
THAKURGAON: Akbar Hossain, advisor of District Unit Awami League and former chairman of Thakurgaon Municipality, died at Dinajpur Zia Heart Foundation on Wednesday afternoon. He was 89.
He had been suffering from various diseases including of old-age complications.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Thakurgaon Government Boys' High School Field after Esha prayers on Thursday.
Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in Kushaldangihat area in Baliadangi Upazila of the district.


