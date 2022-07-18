Low areas flooded at Indurkani



The photo shows a submerged area in Indurkani Upazila. photo: observer

A visit found the bus stand, the ferry ghat, Indurkani Launch Ghat, Guchchhagram under water. Low-lying areas along canal and river have been flooded. Locals and passengers of bus and launch are facing communication sufferings.

Indurkani Upazila is surrounded by rivers from three directions. That is why if the tidal water level goes up a little, the normal low areas get inundated. More than one passenger from Motbaria said, "When the water level swells a little higher, ferry pontoon and roads go under water, making us suffer".

Chandipur Union Chairman Md Mashour Rahman Manju said, buses from Kalaron Bus Stand move to different parts of the country; but the bus stand has no safety measure; so passengers become victim of severe sufferings.

The tide has been continuing for the last few days to flood low areas in the upazila.











INDURKANI, PIROJPUR, July 17: Low-lying areas including Kalaron Bus Stand and Tograh Ferry Ghat in Indurkhani Upazila of the district have been inundated due to abnormal tidal water surge.A visit found the bus stand, the ferry ghat, Indurkani Launch Ghat, Guchchhagram under water. Low-lying areas along canal and river have been flooded. Locals and passengers of bus and launch are facing communication sufferings.Indurkani Upazila is surrounded by rivers from three directions. That is why if the tidal water level goes up a little, the normal low areas get inundated. More than one passenger from Motbaria said, "When the water level swells a little higher, ferry pontoon and roads go under water, making us suffer".Chandipur Union Chairman Md Mashour Rahman Manju said, buses from Kalaron Bus Stand move to different parts of the country; but the bus stand has no safety measure; so passengers become victim of severe sufferings.The tide has been continuing for the last few days to flood low areas in the upazila.