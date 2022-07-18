Video
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills two men in Sylhet

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, July 17: Two persons were killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Siraj Uddin, 55, and Nawshad Ali, 45, residents of Kalaruka Lamagaon area under Jalalabad Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the duo went to catch fish in the darkness of the night in a Haor next to their house. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them at night, leaving them dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jalalabad Police Station Nazmul Huda Khan confirmed the incident. OC Nazmul Huda Khan said an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


