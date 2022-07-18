Video
India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

NEW DELHI, July 17: The Indian government's COVID-19 vaccinations hit 2 billion on Sunday, with booster doses underway for all adults, as daily infections hit four-month high, official data showed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the vaccination milestone, celebrating the world's largest and longest-running inoculation campaign, which began last year.
"India creates history again!" Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister has faced allegations from the opposition of mishandling the pandemic that experts claim killed millions. The government rejects the claims.
Health ministry data shows the COVID death toll at 525,709, with 49 deaths recorded overnight.
New cases rose 20,528 over the past 24 hours, the highest since Feb 20, according to data compiled by Reuters.    -REUTERS


