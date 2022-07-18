Video
Monday, 18 July, 2022
Saudi warns against ‘unrealistic’ policies to curb emissions

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 332

JEDDAH, July 17: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned Saturday that "unrealistic policies" to curb emissions could fuel inflation, as he chaired a summit bringing together Arab leaders and US President Joe Biden.
The kingdom is the world's largest crude exporter, but Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler, has tried to make environmentally friendly policies a centrepiece of his reform agenda.
Last year, Saudi Arabia pledged ahead of the COP26 climate change summit to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, sparking scepticism from environmental campaigners.
"Adopting unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding major sources of energy will lead in the coming years to unprecedented inflation and a rise in energy prices, while increasing unemployment and exacerbating serious social and security problems," Prince Mohammed said.
Energy policy has been a key component of Biden's first Middle East tour as president.
Washington wants Riyadh to open the oil floodgates to bring down soaring gasoline prices, which threaten Democratic chances in November mid-term elections in the United States.
After meeting with Saudi leaders Friday, Biden said he was "doing all I can" to increase the oil supply but added that concrete results would not be seen "for another couple weeks".    -AFP


