Strengthening capacity of UPs to attain SDGs stressed

RANGPUR, July 17: Strengthening capacity of the union parishads (UPs) alongside enhancing skills of public representatives is crucial to formulate and implement integrated development plans for attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The observation came at a workshop on 'Inclusion of sustainable development goals in the planning of union parishads' arranged under the Efficient and Accountable Local Governance (EALG) project at the Deputy Commissioner's conference room here on Saturday.

The district administration organized the event with the assistance of UNDP, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) for strengthening upazila and union parishad systems.

Ninety participants including Union Chairmen, members, secretaries and other staff of Chandanpat, Khaleya, Kolkond, Kursha ,Alampur, Khoragachh union parishads and officials involved in implementing the EALG project attended the event.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan attended the workshop as the chief guest with Deputy Director (Local Government) Zilufa Sultana in the chair.

District Facilitator of UNDP's EALG Project Md. Matiur Rahman and District Facilitator of the Local Governance Support Project (LGSP-3) Kamrul Hassan discussed various aspects of the EALG project being implemented in two upazilas and 30 unions of Rangpur.

Matiur Rahman said, "Along with enhancing the capacity of local government institutions in planning and implementing development projects, efforts were put into creating public awareness to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

He said the EALG project is being implemented in 18 upazilas comprising 251 unions in nine districts across the country including two upazilas of Kawnia and Mithapukur in Rangpur for enhancing expertise and capacity of local government institutions.

The chief guest said the present government is committed to strengthening the local government systems and different donor agencies and development partners are interested and extending necessary assistance in this regard.

"Considering importance of the issues, the UNDP is working with the government towards the directions," he said, and urged all concerned to formulate integrated development plans and ensure proper implementation to attain the SDGs on time.