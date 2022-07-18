Video
Japan world athletics team rocked by Covid outbreak

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

EUGENE, JULY 17: Seven members of Japan's team at the World Athletics Championships, including two marathon runners, have tested positive for Covid-19, organisers said Saturday.
A joint statement from World Athletics, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations and local organisers said the outbreak had hit endurance athletes and staff at the championships in Oregon.
Two marathon runners, four support staff and the head coach of the team had returned positive tests.
The identities of the individuals involved were not disclosed.
The statement said the seven individuals had already been isolated and will remain in isolation for five days.
"Steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 both within the Japanese delegation as well as amongst all the teams present for the Championships," the statement said.
"All athletes have been fully vaccinated as a requirement for participation in these Championships."
As a precaution, all remaining members of the Japanese delegation would be required not to share common spaces with other delegations.
It said Japanese team members would "as much as possible, be housed independently to prevent the spread of contamination within the Japanese delegation."    -AFP



