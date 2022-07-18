Ings on the spot as Villa beat Leeds 1-0 with Gray carried off

BRISBANE, JULY 17: Danny Ings scored a penalty, but Philippe Coutinho missed another, as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa edged Leeds United 1-0 in a high-intensity clash of English Premier League teams marred by 16-year-old Archie Gray being stretchered off on Sunday.

England international Ings converted in the second half after his teammate Coutinho was denied by a fantastic double save from Leeds' young French keeper Iilan Meslier.

There was plenty of niggle and tough tackling during the pre-season tour match in front of nearly 41,000 fans at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, which boiled over when Scottish midfielder John McGinn flattened Gray.

The nephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray and son of former Elland Road striker Andy Gray had only been on a few minutes when he went down clutching his ankle, with a leg brace fitted before he was carried away on a stretcher.

"Really good workout, a win and a clean sheet and a lot of positivity to take away," said former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard.

"I was really happy with large parts of the first half, parts of the second half were a bit scrappy.

"There was a few spicy challenges, it's a contact game," he added when asked about Gray. "Hopefully the damage isn't too bad and he's back."

Villa finished 14th in the Premier League last season, only 10 points clear of the drop zone, and Gerrard has made it clear he believes they belong in the top 10.

The former Rangers boss has made some marquee signings, making Coutinho's loan deal from Barcelona permanent and bringing in Boubacar Kamara from Marseille and Diego Carlos from Sevilla. Both Kamara and Carlos made their debuts Sunday in the second successive win for Villa, after they beat Walsall 4-0 to start their pre-season programme last weekend. -AFP







